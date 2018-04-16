Shatta Wale, Ghanaian dancehall artist beats up wife after she slapped him — Nigeria Today

Shatta Wale, Ghanaian dancehall artist beats up wife after she slapped him

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale and his mistress, Michy, are currently in the news for accusing each other of assault.

The two have taken to social media to express their pain.

Shatta Wale in his post alleged that he was been chased by Mitchy with a knife. He indicated that Shatta Mitchy slapped him in front of her mother.

He noted that anytime there is a problem, Shatta Mitchy will feign an accident by cutting herself with a blade, break bottles just to paint him black but his God he serves will not disgrace him through her.

Shatta Mitchy responding to claims by Shatta Wale indicated that he is a hypocrite who will hurt her and come on social media to seek public sympathy.

“The world is full of hypocrites. They hurt u and later come seek internet sympathy. The world knows what a good woman looks like. Unfortunately, & ungratefully, you don’t. Thanks for the bump on my head”. she wrote on Facebook.

He also posted the below on facebook…

“One of my biggest mistake in Life Is believing people will show me the same love I have shown them..You always cut yourself either with blade or burn urself or sometimes break bottles and glasses to still hurt yourself for the outside world to believe it cuz of the way of life I live in the industry.

So people will say and I quote :Abi shatta dierrr the way Ibe basabasa he go fit do am ” my God I worship does not sleep for people like you to tarnish his image…He has never made me lost a battle..

The empire is my witness on how I have kept this in me for so long..Woman kakai eeeeiii abeg come back again with better lies CUZ TODAY YOU SLAPPED ME INFRONT OF YOUR OWN MOTHER HOLDING A KNIFE TOO… What a wow !!!! Clap for yourself ..Julio bone etc are my witnesses ..Good night Ghana”.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Shatta Wale, Ghanaian dancehall artist beats up wife after she slapped him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

