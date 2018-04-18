Shehu Sani reveals what he did after Senate mace was snatched — Nigeria Today

Shehu Sani reveals what he did after Senate mace was snatched

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the snatching of the mace from the upper legislative chambers. Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday, invaded the red chambers and forcefully took away the mace. They stormed the chambers when plenary was […]

Shehu Sani reveals what he did after Senate mace was snatched

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

