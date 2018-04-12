Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence — Nigeria Today

Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Shenu Sani, has revealed what will happen to sponsors of deadly gangs operating in the state. Sani said this while reacting to a Daily Trust story: Inside Kaduna’s deadly gang wars published on Saturday. According to the story, youths between the ages of […]

The post Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

