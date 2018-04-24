 Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen – WorldStage

Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen
Shell has signed an agreement to sell its Downstream business in Argentina to Raízen for US$0.95 billion in cash proceeds at completion, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale includes the Buenos Aires Refinery, around 645 retail stations
