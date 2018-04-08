Shelvey pulls strings to drag Newcastle away from danger - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

Shelvey pulls strings to drag Newcastle away from danger – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Shelvey pulls strings to drag Newcastle away from danger
Independent.ie
Mathematicians could quibble but Newcastle United have practically banished the threat of relegation thanks to this accomplished victory at Leicester, their first away win in the Premier League since New Year's Day. Goals by Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze …
