Shepherdstown Rotary Club awards grants to promote reading - Herald-Mail Media — Nigeria Today

Shepherdstown Rotary Club awards grants to promote reading – Herald-Mail Media
|
Herald-Mail Media
|
Shepherdstown Rotary Club awards grants to promote reading
Herald-Mail Media
The Shepherdstown (W.Va.) Rotary Club awarded grants to the Shepherdstown Day Care Center and the Shepherdstown Public Library. From left are Melissa Holman, director of the day care center; Rotary Club President Walt Eifert; and Christy Hagerty …
Rotary accepting grant applications
Rotary hopes to see conservation take root with Earth Day project
Second Rotary forms in Sonoma
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!