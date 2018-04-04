Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff - CNN — Nigeria Today

Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff – CNN
|
CNN
|
Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff
CNN
(CNN) Jennifer Hart was driving her family's SUV when it went over a California cliff last week, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman told HLN's "Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield." The sheriff said Jennifer Hart and spouse Sarah Hart were found …
California Family Gets $1.6 Million After 3-Year-Old Was Scarred by Bedbugs
[PHOTOS] Stranger responds to Facebook post, donates house to poor family
Surveillance video seen as possible clue to Hart family's route before California cliff crash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!