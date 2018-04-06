Shettima takes over rehabilitation of federal roads in Borno — Nigeria Today

Shettima takes over rehabilitation of federal roads in Borno
Borno State Government has taken over the construction of 34km Damboa- Chibok- Mbalala federal road. The government has also embarked on massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of the dilapidated Biu- Azare – Shaffa- Garkida federal highway linking Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa state. The road was constructed more than 40 years ago. Governor Kashim Shettima, […]
Shettima takes over rehabilitation of federal roads in Borno
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!