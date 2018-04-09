Shiites announce date for global ‘Free Zakzaky’ protests — Nigeria Today

Shiites announce date for global ‘Free Zakzaky’ protests
Global protests are being planned on 15th April, to coincide with a hundred days of continuous demand for the immediate release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. According to a report by AhlulBayt News Agency, the protests are expected to simultaneously hold in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, […]
