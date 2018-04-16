Shi’ites protests: Soldiers, police, NSCDC patrol areas in FCT — Nigeria Today

Shi’ites protests: Soldiers, police, NSCDC patrol areas in FCT

Soldiers, policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are patrolling areas around Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, following protests by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Shi’ites were demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. NAN reports […]

The post Shi’ites protests: Soldiers, police, NSCDC patrol areas in FCT appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

