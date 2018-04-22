Shkodran Mustafi Has Long-term Future At Arsenal – Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

Shkodran Mustafi Has Long-term Future At Arsenal – Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has revealed that even though he was leaving at the end of the season, he expects under-fire defender Shkodran Mustafi to enjoy a long career at the Emirates Stadium.

The first match since Wenger’s announcement comes at home to West Ham on Sunday, with the Premier League

Shkodran Mustafi was at fault for Newcastle’s opener and has made several mistakes this season that have seen his credentials as a top-level player questioned — despite the fact he is a fully-fledged Germany international.

“His confidence is lower,” Wenger replied when asked if there was a problem. “He has played many games and most of the mistakes he made have been post-Europa League games because he was a bit jaded.

“On that front that is part of the fatigue factor which would be the explanation why he had some less good games.

“We are in a job where we can’t demand that people, when you make mistakes, say that it’s absolutely wonderful. That’s part of Arsenal. Like me when I lose games, I have to accept that.”

Mustafi joined for a fee in excess of £30 million in 2016 but reportedly came close to leaving for Serie A last summer before the decision was taken to retain his services.

Wenger insists the 25-year-old was never likely to leave and backed him to be at the club for the foreseeable future.

“I think so, yes,” he replied when asked if he felt Mustafi would be an Arsenal player in the long term.

“He wasn’t close [to leaving]. He is a young defender who has had ups and downs. I believe overall he has potential. He is one of the guys who is committed and goes for the challenges.

“He is not one guy who hides from the responsibility, so overall he will be a promising defender for the future. Experience helps.

“In this job, goalkeeper and central defender is a job for old people or older people. So overall that plays a part of course.”

