Shock as 8-Month-Old Baby Found Dead Inside Water Drum After Mom Went To Urinate (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Shock as 8-Month-Old Baby Found Dead Inside Water Drum After Mom Went To Urinate (Photo)

An 8-month-old baby Abdulaziz, has been found dead inside a four-feet drum of water in Edo State. The incident happened at number 53 Obakhavbaye street in Benin City. It was gathered that mother of the baby had gone to urinate outside at about 6am but didn’t find the baby where she kept him. After […]

The post Shock as 8-Month-Old Baby Found Dead Inside Water Drum After Mom Went To Urinate (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

