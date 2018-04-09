Shock as BBNaija’s Cee-C Emerges the Strongest Female in the Big Brother Naija House — Nigeria Today

Shock as BBNaija’s Cee-C Emerges the Strongest Female in the Big Brother Naija House

Many Big Brother Naija viewers did not sleep well last night and it is all because of Cee-C, the housemate everyone loves to hate.

Last night, Rico Swavey was evicted for raking in the lowest votes, and then the internet was set on fire as Cee-C is revealed as the housemate with the second highest votes after Miracle.

In case you have not been following the show: Cee-C has been painted the villain of this year’s edition, and it is all thanks to her strong personality and aversion to bullshit. Often, she is embroiled in squabbles with housemates, plus many people are displeased with her relationship with a favourite male housemate, Tobi.

Viewers had many times called for her disqualification, and when this failed, they hoped that she would be disgraced on every live eviction show. And last week, when she was pitted against the perceived strongest housemates, Miracle and Nina, she beat the People’s Favourite Nina by a healthy 4%, following behind Miracle.

And this has gotten many people scared; Cee-C stands the opportunity of taking the prize on Day 85!

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.

FACT: CEECEE IS THE STRONGEST FEMALE IN THE BB NAIJA HOUSE & A SOLID CONTENDER FOR THE MONEY! 8 TIMES IN A ROW! PUT SOME RESPECT ON HER NAME! GET YOU A SUPPORT SYSTEM LIKE TEAM CEECEE! Nobi for mouth! *Drops mic*

# #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/BENKCeClQL — Ms Streed (@ms_streed) April 8, 2018

Congratulations Cee-C fans… You just got a new member..Capable of giving 10K votes weekly

Welcome me with RT let me know you all #BBNaija — AkewetaKadan (@ItsMaroh) April 8, 2018

Those of you saying "Cee C is going home next week" are you not tired or ashamed of yourself? Since when #bbnaija started till today she always come second or 3rd . She can't go home, so deal with it. — TEDDY REMAINS A KING (@iam_alenfrosh) April 8, 2018

An official vote of thanks to anyone that's ever taken time to cyber bully Cee-C, thank you for strengthening the movement . And to everyone that took a chance & dared to love her in spite of her misdemeanors, bless your beautiful souls . Thank you guys . #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/cw42qWxjZh — Shamira (@Secretlyjune_) April 8, 2018

#bbnaija haters Please hate Ceec this week again,I need strength to vote for her pic.twitter.com/Um3KeYgOY1 — (@Pally_Tp) April 8, 2018

Source – Olisa

The post Shock as BBNaija’s Cee-C Emerges the Strongest Female in the Big Brother Naija House appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

