Shock As Headless Corpse Of A Civil Servant Is Discovered Inside A Well — Nigeria Today

Shock As Headless Corpse Of A Civil Servant Is Discovered Inside A Well

Residents in shock as corpse of a civil servant identified as Ndifon Ntui dumped in a well in Cross River State, after some assailants reportedly tortured him to death. According to Southern City News, the headless body of Ntui found in a well around Odukpani junction in the Odukpani Local Government Area of the state […]

The post Shock As Headless Corpse Of A Civil Servant Is Discovered Inside A Well appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

