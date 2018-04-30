 Shock As Headless Corpse Of A Civil Servant Is Discovered Inside A Well — Nigeria Today
Shock As Headless Corpse Of A Civil Servant Is Discovered Inside A Well

Residents in shock as corpse of a civil servant identified as Ndifon Ntui dumped in a well in Cross River State, after some assailants reportedly tortured him to death. According to Southern City News, the headless body of Ntui found in a well around Odukpani junction in the Odukpani Local Government Area of the state […]

