Shock As Two Brothers Are Found Dead Inside Freezer In Their Home In Ondo — Nigeria Today

Shock As Two Brothers Are Found Dead Inside Freezer In Their Home In Ondo
Olufemitan Olaitan, 9; and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, 7, two children of the same parents, have been found dead inside a non-functioning deep freezer in their house located at No 6, Road 1, Eyin Ala, Akure in Ondo State, Punch Metro reports. It was gathered that their mother, Mrs. Olubunmi Olaitan, went outside and left the two […]
The post Shock As Two Brothers Are Found Dead Inside Freezer In Their Home In Ondo appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!