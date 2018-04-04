 Shock! Woman Tries To Cut Off Son’s Head With A Saw (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shock! Woman Tries To Cut Off Son’s Head With A Saw (Photo)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An American mother from Maryland is accused of attempting to cut off the head of her autistic 11-year-old son. Kristina Petrie, 46, of Aspen Hill, Maryland, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse after her son told police that she held a bow saw against his neck and cut him […]

The post Shock! Woman Tries To Cut Off Son’s Head With A Saw (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.