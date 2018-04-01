 SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have found a bag of money containing an undisclosed sum. According to a Sunday morning tweet, the Head of the Police Public Complaints Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle, said the money was found at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos today. He urged the rightful owner of the abandoned money […]

The post SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.