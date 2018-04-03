Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California — Nigeria Today

Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California
A gunman is said to have opened fire at the headquarters of video streaming giant YouTube in San Bruno, California. Employees of the company have shared on their Twitter stories of gunshots and them running away. Vadim Lavrusik who works on the product team wrote: Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running […]
The post Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!