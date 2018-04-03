 Should fake news be illegal? Malaysia could be among the first to penalize fakes — Nigeria Today
Should fake news be illegal? Malaysia could be among the first to penalize fakes

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Should fake news be government regulated? Malaysia may be among the first to do so if a bill passes the Senate. Supporters say the change would help prevent the spread of fake news, while critics worry about the implications on free speech.

