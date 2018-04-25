 Show evidence we planned to attack you – Oil marketers tells Okonjo Iweala — Nigeria Today
Show evidence we planned to attack you – Oil marketers tells Okonjo Iweala

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Oil marketers under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers’ Association, DAPPMA, on Tuesday dared Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to prove her allegation. According to Dailypost.ng, The marketers, who spoke in separate interview with Vanguard, were reacting to the allegation made by the former Minister of Finance that some oil marketers planned to confine her […]

The post Show evidence we planned to attack you – Oil marketers tells Okonjo Iweala appeared first on Timeofgist.

