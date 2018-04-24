Show Loyalty To Country, Gov. Dickson Charges Corps Members — Nigeria Today

Show Loyalty To Country, Gov. Dickson Charges Corps Members
The Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has declared open the commencement of the 2018 Batch A service year at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the State with a call on the Corps members to shun rising cases of ethnic and political cleaveages and show absolute loyalty to […]
The post Show Loyalty To Country, Gov. Dickson Charges Corps Members appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!