“Show us the money”, Joshua’s promoter tells Wilder — Nigeria Today

“Show us the money”, Joshua’s promoter tells Wilder

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua is unconvinced American Deontay Wilder’s team have the 50 million dollars that they are offering for a title unification bout, the British boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said. America’s WBC heavyweight world champion Wilder challenged WBA Super, IBF, IBO and WBO champion, Joshua, to the fight with both boxers guaranteed a 50-50 money […]

