 Showdown At Wa Poly – Rector Calls Bluff Of Lecturers - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Showdown At Wa Poly – Rector Calls Bluff Of Lecturers – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Showdown At Wa Poly – Rector Calls Bluff Of Lecturers
Peace FM Online
There was an anticipated showdown yesterday at the campus of the Wa Polytechnic as the school's embattled rector vowed to return to the campus in defiance of workers' protests and an interdiction order. On Monday, April 9, 2018 aggrieved staff of the
Wa Polytechnic Rector has been beating workers – POTAG ChairmanGhanaWeb
POTAG Chairman accuses Wa Polytechnic Rector of assaultYEN.COM.GH

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.