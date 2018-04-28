Shrinking demand forces Apple to slow down iPhone X production — Nigeria Today

Shrinking demand forces Apple to slow down iPhone X production
The iPhone X was a major hit when it launched last holiday season, but demand has slowed since then. Various industry sources report that Apple is expected to produce as few as eight million units in the second quarter of 2018.
Comments
