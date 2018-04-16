Sibahle Mtongana, Host of Siba's Table, is Coming to the GTBank Food and Drink Fair - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Sibahle Mtongana, Host of Siba’s Table, is Coming to the GTBank Food and Drink Fair – Information Nigeria
Sibahle Mtongana, Host of Siba's Table, is Coming to the GTBank Food and Drink Fair
Food Network star and award winning chef Sibahle Mtongana will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to facilitate a Masterclass how to succeed as an African chef on the global stage. Best known for the popular Food Network show, Siba's Table …
