Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase
|
Market Assessment
|
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase
The Ledger Gazette
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)'s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Thursday. Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable …
Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Global Analysis by 2023: Vestas, Enercon, Mita-Teknik, Siemens, Gamesa, SSB …
