Sierra Leone candidate Kamara to challenge presidential runoff result — Nigeria Today

Sierra Leone candidate Kamara to challenge presidential runoff result

Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Samura Kamara on Thursday threatened to challenge the outcome of the presidential runoff.

Meanwhile, Kamara has refused to congratulate President-elect Julius Maada Bio.

He stated that the National Electoral Commission failed to look into complaint made by the APC, regarding voting in the eastern part of the country, stronghold of the Sierra Leone People’s Party.

He was speaking on the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation radio, where he called on supporters of the party to exercise patience and allow peace to rein.

The presidential runoff election was contested between Maada Bio of the SLPP and Samura Kamara of the APC.

Maada emerged winner with 51.81 per cent of votes while Kamara secured 48.19 per cent.

Julius Maada Bio has been sworn in as the president of the country and his inauguration would take place anytime soon.

The APC was the ruling party before this election.

