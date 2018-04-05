 Sierra Leone presidential candidate Kamara to challenge presidential runoff result — Nigeria Today
Sierra Leone presidential candidate Kamara to challenge presidential runoff result

Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Samura Kamara on Thursday threatened to challenge the outcome of the presidential runoff. Meanwhile, Kamara has refused to congratulate President-elect Julius Maada Bio. He stated that the National Electoral Commission failed to look into complaint made by the APC, regarding voting in the eastern part of the […]

The post Sierra Leone presidential candidate Kamara to challenge presidential runoff result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

