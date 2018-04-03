 Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies - News Agency of Nigeria (press release) — Nigeria Today
Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies
Popular Sierra Leonean traditional artist Ahmed Janka Nabay has died in his home in northern Sierra Leonean district of Kambia, according to his band colleague Pa Fullah. Janka moved to the US in 2003 and returned home last year. Nabay, known as the
