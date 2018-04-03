Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies - News Agency of Nigeria (press release) — Nigeria Today

Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
Sierra Leonean artist, Nabay dies
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Popular Sierra Leonean traditional artist Ahmed Janka Nabay has died in his home in northern Sierra Leonean district of Kambia, according to his band colleague Pa Fullah. Janka moved to the US in 2003 and returned home last year. Nabay, known as the …
Sierra Leone: Legendary 'King of Bubu music' dies at 54
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!