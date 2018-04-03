Sierra Leone's 'little gifts' incite fight against graft - News24 — Nigeria Today

Sierra Leone’s ‘little gifts’ incite fight against graft – News24
Sierra Leone's 'little gifts' incite fight against graft
Whether you want to sit an exam, get electricity or just drive in town, life in Sierra Leone is punctuated by endless "little gifts" to those with power. In defiance of government anti-bribery campaigns, the sticky fingers of officialdom are a …
