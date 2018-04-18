Significant Trade Volume Triggers Localbitcoins KYC Requirement — Nigeria Today

Significant Trade Volume Triggers Localbitcoins KYC Requirement

According to a recent thread on Reddit, Localbitcoins traders allegedly have to verify their identity if they are trading “significant” volume using the peer-to-peer platform.

Also Read: Meet Memo: An On-Chain Social Network Built on Bitcoin Cash

Localbitcoins ‘Error’ Involves Know-Your-Customer Verification

Bitcoin users are frantically searching other exchanges today that don’t require Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification. A post on the Reddit forum /r/bitcoin on April 17 showed a picture that stated a Localbitcoins user’s trade volume was “significant” this past year, and the trader had to verify their identity in order to keep trading. The picture reads:

Error! Your trade volume has been significant in the last twelve months. Please verify your identity to continue trading.

Localbitcoins does use a verification process but it’s never really been enforced, although some believe more traders will trade with you if you are verified. Much like the rest of the exchanges out there that do require immediate verification, Localbitcoins uses an ID service called ‘Netverify,’ created by a company called Jumio. Basically, the user uploads a picture of both sides of their license or state ID and in a few minutes, the platform reveals if the identification is a legitimate or not.

The post on Reddit submitted on Tuesday is not the first time this news has spread among the cryptocurrency campfire. Back in January of 2018, there are posts on Reddit and Bitcointalk that show another trader required to use their ID to trade on Localbitcoins. Immediately the discussion among bitcoiners turned to decentralized exchanges like Bisq, Hodl Hodl, and Barterdex. The Reddit user /u/yellowcuda who created the post has an account that is three years old, and further down the thread he states:

To clarify: me and many of my peers who use Localbitcoins started getting this notification upon signing in, requiring them to submit their ID. Without it, you cannot continue trading. This is it, folks — The long-lasting bastion of freedom fell.

Many of the decentralized exchanges (DEX) today do have operational platforms, but liquidity on exchanges like Hodl Hodl, Bisq, Openledger, Bartdex, Idex, and Waves is not that much compared to centralized exchanges (CEX). Further, some of the platforms are in the very early stages and don’t have the functionality and features found on large VC-funded trading platforms.

Lastly, a few decentralized exchanges do offer fiat pairs, but a lot of them don’t have access to fiat and most platforms offer cryptocurrency-to-cryptocurrency swaps. It’s safe to say that much of the issues tethered to Localbitcoins users being arrested and the company itself requiring verification is likely because people are swapping for fiat and nation-states like the U.S. don’t appreciate that kind of business without permission. There have been no statements made by the owners of Localbitcoins yet about this issue and there are no official updates on the main page.

What do you think about Localbitcoins requiring users who trade “significant” volume to verify themselves? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Localbitcoins, and Twitter.

Need to calculate your bitcoin holdings? Check our tools section.

The post Significant Trade Volume Triggers Localbitcoins KYC Requirement appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

