Signing Mohamed Salah For £37m Was A Risk – Jurgen Klopp — Nigeria Today

Signing Mohamed Salah For £37m Was A Risk – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits paying £37m for Mohamed Salah last summer was a risk but that he expected something special based on his displays with Roma.

Mohamed Salah struggled during his first spell in the Premier League at Chelsea, but is now chasing down Roger Hunt and Ian Rush’s goal-scoring records after netting his 41st goal of the season against West Brom.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Klopp said: “Is it a bargain? I don’t know but it’s the business. Which is the better business, to bring in Andy Robertson from Hull for a few million or doing that? That’s the business part of football.

“£37m or whatever it was, I’m not sure of the price, it was the market and other teams could have bought him. Is it that now he’s scored 40 goals maybe we should pay 50 million? You always take the risk that it doesn’t work.”

