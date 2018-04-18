Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May — Nigeria Today

Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May

“Nigeria needs a young man who has the mind of Chief Awolowo, the charisma of Ahmadu Bello, combining those qualities with the education, the eloquence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the conviction of General Olusegun Obasanjo…”

-IBB to the Channels TV, as Nigeria searches, and prepares for the 2019 Presidential Elections.

The earthquake announcement of President Buhari’s intention to run again for the Presidency swept Oyegun out as the Chairman of the APC and brought the APC emperor governors to reality. Now those governors who were given out of the line open spaces, to install their own preffered candidates by the fallen Chairman through his other wise to be manipulated slated Congresses are now going to face the many bitter party followers who in the past three years were treated like lepers.

Since that pronouncement the third Coalition Alliance status has sky rocketed. While the “Looter” missile from the Josef Goebbells lips of Lai Mohammed has for now more or less put the top players of the PDP on the defensive, and with the Lion roaring back to arena, top contenders like Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, Saraki are already taking up their positions and are trooping out their field marshalls, campaign managers, supporters and they have joined the fray even without waiting for the whistle.

For the interest of our people, we are going to follow the President who has throw his hat into the arena. We will follow him now that he has said so in London and shall report him from Washington April 30 as he meets with the most powerful political actor in the world.

For the interest of our people we would offer to our trusted readers, thousands and may be millions of Nigerians. We shall interrogate these gladiators, search their minds, locate their equipment and in agreement with IBB x-ray their attributes, antecedents, and see how these collide or corroborate those IBB professed qualities. We shall go further than those qualities and check out the diplomatic personages of the candidates’ individual relationship with the world.

Unlike IBB’s Nigeria’s greatest four, we shall add who amongst this line-up share the ideologies of Nigeria’s three principal mass movers… Aminu Kano, Kaduna Nzeogwu and the late brilliant Attorney Gani Fawehinmi,

For now, we have a lot of pretenders in the arena and the people are no longer that patient and would choose to be impotent, gullible and die! Customs retired, fine and consummate Nigeria politician and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has been a recording decimal and has been on this highly prized journey since he was retired from the Customs. He was in Minna, met with IBB, and when he addressed the Media after his meeting with IBB it was obvious from his raging red eyes, that he did not qualify both in mind, vision, and ideology as outlined by IBB for the next President for Nigeria. We shall talk about him much much later as his Minna pilgrimage should not be the end of his road.

Kwankwaso former Federal Minister, Governor and presently a Senator, he was a surprise second preferred candidate to the President at the end of the APC 2015 nomination exercise. Significantly, he is a protégé of General Olusegun Obasanjo. The General whose convictions according to IBB places him in the same historic leadership rung with immortal Awo, Zik and Ahmadu Bello.

We shall interrogate this son of Obasanjo and look at his last contributions. from his antecedents as a former Governor of Kano, the center of Northern Nigerian Politics, his tenure as a former Federal Minister and his present presence in the Senate? Say whatever you like, there is this silence from the former Speaker of the House and presently the Governor of Sokoto which has chilled our nerves, the drums and the noise from others would continue to scratch our ears. We will continue to wait until somebody deciphers and analyses for us His Excellency’s silence at this time!

I came to Bury the Hannibal and to praise General Alani Akinrinade – Excerpts of Emma Okocha’s Asabe Tribute to the Air Raid.

By December 1969, the Nigerian third Marine Commando Division had smashed through the defense lines of Owesse Ata, Okpuala and Ata had all fallen. His Excellency’s Brigade under Col. Asoya (Asoya died alone at Okpanam Nzeogwu’s hometown three months ago) holding Owerri. He was gradually being surrounded with the thrust to Uli Biafra’s airport by the commando’s GSOI, Brigadier Alani Akinrinade. Abandoned by the grossly under nourished, Biafria’s 14th Southern Division commanded by Col. Tony Eze’s 14 Brigade. After suicidal confrontations with the advancing, commandos Asoya lost Owerri. Eventually the GSO1 captured Uli in a pincer onslaught leading to the fall of the Uli airport. The Biafra war seemed to be over. With Ojukwu, the top Brass and hiereachy out of the enclave Col. Air Raid, Achuzia as the visible officer at that point in the Biafra war history still in uniform, now in command of the Biafra 11th army (the Biafran most glorious Division who wanted to continue the war) made a statement and went out to confront the advancing GSO1.

The meeting of these two war heroes, Jan 8 & 9 1970, contained in Col. Achuzia’s Requem Biafra and which we are going to rewrite with materials from my last encounter with the Hannibal.

The post Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May appeared first on The Sun News.

