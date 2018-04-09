SIM fine: MTN pays N165bn out of N330bn – NCC — Nigeria Today

SIM fine: MTN pays N165bn out of N330bn – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) said that MTN has paid N165 billion out of the N330 billion fine imposed on it due to its inability to disconnect improperly registered SIM cards. Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC said this on Monday in Abuja when MTN Group, led by its Chairman in Nigeria, Dr Pascal Dozie visited the commission.

