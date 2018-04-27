Simi decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Simi decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Simi decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador
Pulse Nigeria
Simi has added another feather to her cap as she has been honoured by the United States consulate in Nigeria. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. Simi play. Simi. (Instagram/SymplySimi). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
Simi decorated as US human rights ambassador
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!