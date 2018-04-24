Simi shuts Twitter user who said Adekunle Gold is not Coachella material up — Nigeria Today

Simi shuts Twitter user who said Adekunle Gold is not Coachella material up





Simi is not cut out for any condescending comment towards her man, Adekunle Gold’s music career.

She has slammed a Twitter user who said he (Adekunle Gold) is not a Coachella material.

This is coming after another Twitter user tagged Coachella as he poured encomium on Adekunle.

See below:





