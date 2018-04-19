Simy's overhead spectacular keeps Napoli in Scudetto race - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Simy’s overhead spectacular keeps Napoli in Scudetto race – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Simy's overhead spectacular keeps Napoli in Scudetto race
The Guardian
It's not over until it's over. Or should that be: “it's not over until the overhead kick”? The Scudetto was within touching distance for Juventus on Wednesday night as they led 1-0 away to Crotone, while Napoli trailed 2-1 at home to Udinese. With more …
Napoli shining once again ahead of Juve clash
Simeon Nwankwo scores overhead kick against Juventus
Napoli Keep Serie A Title Hopes Alive With Udinese Win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!