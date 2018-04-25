 Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry — Nigeria Today
Singapore PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Gives Potential Successor Trade Ministry

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reshuffled his cabinet yesterday, naming one of his potential successors, Chan Chun Sing, as trade minister and giving additional duties to two other ministers tipped as contenders. Lee, the eldest son of Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, has made clear he is ready to stand down in the […]

