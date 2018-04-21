Singer, Korede Bello graduates with distinction from Nigerian Institute of Journalism — Nigeria Today

Singer, Korede Bello graduates with distinction from Nigerian Institute of Journalism

Korede Bello graduates

Nigerian R&B singer, Korede Bello has graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with a distinction in Mass Communication (HND).

At the 5th convocation on Friday, April 20 with Ray Ekpu as the Chairman, the Institute presented one thousand three hundred and forty-one (1,341) “graduands of five academic sessions from 2013-2017 sets”.

The award of National Diploma (ND) certificate was presented to 501 students and Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate presented to 407 students, Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) certificate presented to 352 students, Proficiency Certificate Journalism presented to 64 students and Proficiency Certificate in Writing and Communication presented to 17 students.

According to the HND award list, Korede Bello was among the seven (7) students that graduated with distinction in the 2017 set of the institute.

Apart from graduating with a Korede Bello was also awarded the best student in “Editorial Writing” by the institute.

Hearty cheers to him…

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Singer, Korede Bello graduates with distinction from Nigerian Institute of Journalism appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

