 Singer Olamide buries late mother at Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos (photos) - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Singer Olamide buries late mother at Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos (photos) – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

Singer Olamide buries late mother at Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos (photos)
NAIJA.NG
Award winning Nigerian music star Olamide finally laid his late mother to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos. It was reported that the singer held a private funeral service for his late mom. According to Goldmyne TV, Olamide buried his mother first week

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.