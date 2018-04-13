Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos — Nigeria Today

Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Omawumi is celebrating her birthday today with this adorable photo.

Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity She is a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com, and Malta Guinness.



Born: 13 April 1982 (age 36 years), Delta State

Source – Praizeupdate

The post Singer Omawumi Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beautiful Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

