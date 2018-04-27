Singer, Simi shares really hilarious conversation with her mom over J Cole — Nigeria Today

Singer, Simi shares really hilarious conversation with her mom over J Cole





We certainly can’t get enough of the relationship between Nigerian singing sensation, Simi and her mother…

The singer’s latest episode with her mom was shared by her on her Twitter handle on Friday, April 27, 2018, where she shared a chat conversation thread with her mum and captioned it with a quote and crying smileys.

“my mum is unmatchable,” she tweeted.





This comes after some time ago, we got to experience the quite hilarious moment when she and her mother both had a funny conversation on Instagram and the award-winning singer threatened to block her on the social media platform.

On March 20, 2018, Simi had posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page where she looked as delectable as ever and just as fans showered her with encomium, her mother too had something to say about the outfit.

“Please, bring this top for me. I want to use it to slay my husband,” Simi’s mum wrote.

And Simi just had the sarcastic response,

“Mummy stay away from my Instagram. Stay away. I will block you,” she wrote.

This got a lot of fans and admirers laughing and enjoying the intimate relationship between these two.

