Single Mom Of 5 Goes Viral After Graduating From Law School (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Single Mom Of 5 Goes Viral After Graduating From Law School (Photos)

A single mom of five has gone viral after graduating from Law School.

33-year-old Houston native Ieshia Champs posted an amazing photo including her five children holding signs that say things like, “I helped too!” and “We did it!”

As a single mother, I know first hand that nothing else has pushed me to become a better person than my son! It’s something about a mother’s love for her children that drives her to do the impossible!

Iesha and her sister bounced around from foster home-to-foster home after being removed from their drug-addicted mother’s home.

In 2009, Iesha went to church one day after her sister begged her to and she met a prophetess who told her to go back to school and get her GED so that she could fulfill her dream of being an attorney.

“During that same year — it was 2009 — I ended up having a house fire, I lost everything that I had. I got laid off from my job, the father of my children died of cancer while I was seven months pregnant, I literally tried to kill myself, and I ended up going back to get my GED,” Iesha tells Yahoo.

Iesha was 25 at the time and thought she was crazy for pressing onward, but she did! Iesha got accepted into law school, had her fifth baby and got married, only to be divorced a year later, but she stayed in school and here we are today!

Iesha says God made a way for her when she thought all was lost. She says that she finished in the top 15% of her class and that it was “nobody but God!”

She also received $13,000 in scholarships and tells us that God sent her a study group that would come to her home .

