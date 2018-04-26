 Six Key Takeaways From Facebook's Q1 Earnings Call - Light Reading — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Six Key Takeaways From Facebook’s Q1 Earnings Call – Light Reading

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Six Key Takeaways From Facebook's Q1 Earnings Call
Light Reading
Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders used the company's earnings call Wednesday to defend its ad-supported business model, saying it helps Facebook improve local economies and break the digital divide. Facebook also talked about its plans to take

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.