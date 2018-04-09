Six park rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga wildlife sanctuary - The Sun Daily — Nigeria Today

Six park rangers killed in DR Congo’s Virunga wildlife sanctuary – The Sun Daily
The Sun Daily
Six park rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga wildlife sanctuary
GOMA, DR Congo: Six rangers were killed on Monday in an ambush in the Virunga National Park, the Democratic Republic of Congo's famed haven for gorillas and other endangered species, the park said. "We have sadly lost six rangers," park spokesman Joel …
