Six Year Old Boy In Katsina Dies After A Flogging For Coming Late To School — Nigeria Today

Six Year Old Boy In Katsina Dies After A Flogging For Coming Late To School
Babangida Salisu, a 40-year-old man, who flogged a six-year-old boy to death has been remanded in Katsina prison. The police report that Salisu who comes from Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, flogged the boy for coming late to school on March 12th. The beating allegedly resulted in the boy’s death. […]
