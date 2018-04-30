 Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pastor Norman Kobese is a man of God. He has left a sermon to speak to us about the death of his daughter, Siyasanga Kobese,  just a day after he had to identify her body. He knows that death is part of life. He says he is not afraid of death and his daughter is […]

The post Siyasanga Kobese Dead Body: I Identified My Daughter By Her Feet – Victim’s Father appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.