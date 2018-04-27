 SK Macharia's son dies in road crash - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SK Macharia’s son dies in road crash – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

SK Macharia's son dies in road crash
Daily Nation
Kenyan media mogul SK Macharia's son, John Macharia, is dead. John died on Thursday night at the Karen Hospital where he had been taken after a freak crash on the Southern Bypass. His passenger survived. Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka confirmed

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.