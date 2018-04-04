Skepta the Chief! Say Hello to the Newly Crowned Amuludun Of Odo-Aje — Nigeria Today

Skepta the Chief! Say Hello to the Newly Crowned Amuludun Of Odo-Aje

You can now add Chief as a title when referring to British rapper Skepta. The rapper, who has been in Lagos for a few weeks now, was today conferred with a Chieftaincy title – Amuludun Of Odo-Aje in his hometown in Ijebu Ode, Ogun sate. Watch video below: A post shared by The Culture Custodian (@culturecustodian) on […]

The post Skepta the Chief! Say Hello to the Newly Crowned Amuludun Of Odo-Aje appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7.

