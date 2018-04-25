Sketch Nigeria Unveils The Masterpiece 2018 Collection — Nigeria Today

Sketch Nigeria Unveils The Masterpiece 2018 Collection

Nigerian Menswear label Sketch Nigeria is pleased to announce its Masterpiece Collection.

The collection – a drift from conventional menswear, chiefly inspired by the rhapsody of uniqueness that colours exude, the craft in its witty details, and crispy nature of the fabrics used in the collection speak well of one which is best suited for a modern day man.

Sketch Nigeria creative director Oseme Robert, a Third Year Business Administration student of Covenant University, Nigeria says “the collection particularly seeks to add value to the world of fashion and that’s how we came about this phenomenal and colorful collection -“The Masterpiece”.

Suits are undoubtedly the sacred grail of classic menswear especially when tailored to perfection with dexterous cuts. Shop the Masterpiece collection and stay connected to unleashing the very best in you!

See the collection below

Credits

Designer: Oseme Robert @osemerobert

Brand: Sketch Nigeria @sketch.ng

Styling and creative direction: Tosin Ogundadegbe @thestyleinfidel

Style assist: Tomiwa Adedokun @vainblackboy

Model: Adekunle Anjola @anjr.walkr

Photography: victor lawal @victor_lawal

Publicist: @moafricapr

